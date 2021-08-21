Nebraska hospital limits surgeries as virus surges

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — The Nebraska Medical Center on Friday announced it’s reducing in-patient surgeries at the Omaha hospital because of the rise in COVID-19 cases.

The change will take effect Aug. 30, Nebraska Medicine spokesman Taylor Wilson said in a news release.

Wilson said in-patient surgeries likely will be limited through October.

Nebraska Medicine is not limiting surgeries at Bellevue Medical Center or any other outpatient surgery clinics.

Wilson said the rise in coronavirus patients, who need extra care and resources, strained Nebraska Medical Center. On top of that, he said Nebraska is facing a nursing shortage.

Nebraskans can help ease the strain on hospitals by getting vaccinated against COVID-19, Wilson said.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.