Nebraska inmate indicted for murder in death of cellmate

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A Nebraska prisoner already serving a life sentence for murder has been indicted on a new first-degree murder charge accusing him of killing his cellmate last year at the Nebraska State Penitentiary in Lincoln.

Angelo Bol, 31, was indicted this week in the November death of 20-year-old Kevin Carter, the Lincoln Journal Star reported. Authorities have not released details on how Carter was killed, saying only that staff members found him the evening of Nov. 6 unresponsive on his cell floor covered with a sheet.

Carter was serving a 6-to-9-year sentence for taking part in the beating and stabbing of a man in Douglas County in 2019. It wasn't clear how Carter came to be placed in a cell with Bol, who is serving a life sentence for the 2014 shooting death a co-worker at a Gibbon meatpacking plant.