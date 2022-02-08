 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Nebraska inmate sentenced to more time for assault, fire

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A Nebraska inmate serving a 2- to 10-year prison term for robbery will spend more than a dozen additional years — at minimum — in prison for sexual assault, weapons and arson counts committed behind bars.

Puom Gach, 21, was sentenced Monday to 26 to 40 years in prison after pleading no contest to the counts, the Lincoln Journal Star reported.

Prosecutors said Gach confronted another inmate with a shiv made from a piece of fencing and sexually assaulted the man in 2020. Months later in June, Gach set a fire at the Lincoln Correctional Center, causing inmates to be evacuated from adjacent cells and damaging a mattress.

Gach now is housed at the Tecumseh State Correctional Institution in long-term restrictive housing. He must serve at least 13 years before he’s eligible for parole.

