Nebraska judge refuses to block Omaha's new mask mandate

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A Nebraska judge on Tuesday refused to block Omaha's new mask mandate, allowing the rule to continue while state officials challenge it in court.

Douglas County District Judge Shelly Stratman declined to issue an injunction the state requested in its lawsuit against the mandate, which took effect on Jan. 12

The state has argued that Douglas County Health Director Lindsay Huse didn't have the authority to issue a mask mandate unless the state approved it beforehand. In the past, the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services rejected her previous requests.

Republican Gov. Pete Ricketts has adamantly opposed mask mandates throughout the pandemic although Omaha and many other Nebraska cities imposed them earlier. Omaha's city council allowed its previous mandate to expire last May. Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert, a Republican, opposed issuing a new one now but said she believed Huse had the power to order one.

Huse has said she believes Omaha city code gave her the authority to issue a mandate, which is needed because of the recent “astronomical spike” in virus cases.

Nebraska set another record last week when it reported 29,141 cases to the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for the week ending Thursday, up from 27,987 the week before.

Huse's attorney, Robert Slovek, had argued that the state's lawsuit was driven by politics.

“Too often the response to COVID-19 has sacrificed science on the altar of politics, which would be the case here if plaintiffs succeed in preventing the common-sense mitigation strategies at issue," Slovek wrote.

The seven-day rolling average of daily new cases in Nebraska surged over the past two weeks from 2,749.86 new cases per day on Jan. 9 to 4,199.43 new cases per day on Sunday.

The number of people hospitalized with the virus has soared since late last month and hit 750 on Monday. Nebraska hospital officials have said they expect that number to continue growing over the next couple weeks.

