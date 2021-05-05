Nebraska launches 'beef passport' program for meat eating

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts ramped up his crusade for the meat industry on Wednesday by endorsing a new “beef passport” program to promote meat eating, a few weeks after he blasted Colorado's governor for a resolution encouraging its residents to eat less.

Ricketts, a Republican, cast meat as essential to his state's economy and the nation's food security. He criticized “radical environmentalists” and Bill Gates for promoting alternatives, such as synthetic, lab-grown meat, and for arguing that the current global meat production system isn't sustainable.

“If you do away with the beef industry, you’re going to be devastating Nebraska," Ricketts said at a downtown Lincoln steak house, where he issued his annual proclamation of May as “Beef Month." "It would have a huge impact on our small towns and rural communities.”

Nebraska is one of the nation's top beef-producing states, and much of the corn it produces is used for livestock feed.

Ricketts said meat is nutritionally dense and “part of a traditional, healthy diet.” He said three ounces of beef has more protein than three cups of quinoa.