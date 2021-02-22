Nebraska launches virus aid program for tenants, landlords

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska launched a federally funded aid program Monday for renters and landlords who have lost income due to the pandemic, but residents of the state's two largest counties won't be eligible.

The program managed by the Nebraska Investment Finance Authority offers a maximum of 15 months of rental or mortgage assistance per applicant, up to $20,000.

State officials said it's only available to tenants who make 80% or less of their county's median income, and who can show they're unable to pay rent because of a financial hardship caused by the pandemic or they're at risk of becoming homeless.

“It's our commitment to quickly communicate the availability and guidelines of this program those who are most in need,” Shannon Harner, director of the Nebraska Investment Finance Authority, said at a news conference with Gov. Pete Ricketts.

Harner said residents of Douglas and Lancaster counties, which are home to Omaha and Lincoln, aren't ineligible because their local governments have their own programs that won't launch until early March.