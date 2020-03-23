Nebraska lawmakers advance emergency funding bill for virus

“It is truly a historic time in our country and for us to be here, to be able to do something to help the residents of the state of Nebraska," said Speaker of the Legislature Jim Scheer.

Meanwhile, Ricketts announced that the state will follow the federal government's lead in extending the deadline for income tax filers to July 15. Income tax returns are typically due on April 15, and Ricketts urged tax filers who aren't affected by the virus to still file their taxes by then to help the state maintain its cash flow.

The governor said his administration was also looking at whether to impose a moratorium on evictions to protect renters who have suddenly lost their incomes due to the pandemic. In the meantime, he urged landlords not to kick tenants out of their apartments during the crisis.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. The vast majority of people recover from the new virus.

Ricketts said Nebraska residents have done a good job so far of staying physically separated and avoiding large gatherings to keep the virus from overwhelming the state's health care system.