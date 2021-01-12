Nebraska lawmakers may bar media from closed-door meetings

The proposal drew criticism from free-speech advocates and members of the news media, who said changing the rule would undermine public trust and make it more difficult for journalists to report accurately on legislative issues.

“Don't tell your constituents that you want to conduct more business behind closed doors,” said Dave Bundy, editor of the Lincoln Journal Star, speaking on behalf of Media of Nebraska.

Bundy said transparency helps fight the kind of misinformation and conspiracy theories that have taken root in national politics.

JoAnne Young, a former Lincoln Journal Star reporter who covered the Nebraska Legislature for 14 years, said discussions that take place in executive sessions provide invaluable context and background for reporters, which helps them inform the public.

Young pointed to the Legislature's Appropriations Committee, which plays a major role in determining how billions of tax dollars are spent each year. During executive sessions, lawmakers review proposals in detail and talk openly about challenges that some of their ideas could face.

“Being able to listen to those discussions helps reporters write accurate stories and keep taxpayers and your constituents informed as to what their representatives are doing here in Lincoln,” Young said.