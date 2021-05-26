Nebraska lawmakers override vetoes of SNAP, pension bills

McCollister said the proposal would give more families “a new lease on life,” by raising the cutoff to qualify. The law will temporarily allow families to qualify if their gross income is 165% or less of the federal poverty level — $43,725 for a family of four. Under current Nebraska law, the same family could only qualify if they make 130% or less of the federal level, or $34,450.

“Please remember that SNAP recipients are our friends, neighbors and fellow church members,” said McCollister, of Omaha.

The argument didn't sway some conservative lawmakers, who viewed it as expansion of the welfare state, but lawmakers voted by the narrowest possible margin, 30-19, to override Ricketts.

“You want to do your good works with your neighbor's tax dollars, because that's what we're doing here,” said Sen. Mike Groene, of North Platte.

Senators voted 32-15 to override the veto of the heating-assistance bill. The sponsor, Sen. Tom Brandt, of Plymouth, said allowing more people to qualify would solve a bureaucratic problem with the program.