Nebraska lawmakers wrap up legislative session Wednesday

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts touted the tax cuts lawmakers approved this year as they wrapped up their session Wednesday.

Ricketts said the $900 million package of income and property tax cuts that the Legislature approved this year delivered “the most significant tax relief bill we have ever had in the state of Nebraska.” He signed the bill last week.

Lawmakers took care of their business quickly Wednesday because Ricketts didn't veto any of the bills they sent to him this week.

Ricketts also praised bills the Legislature passed that will lay the groundwork for a canal project to divert water out of Colorado and study the creation of a major new lake along the Platte River between Lincoln and Omaha.

Lawmakers also made plans to spend more than $1 billion in federal pandemic relief money including a package of $335 million to help economic recovery in parts of Omaha and other high-poverty areas in the state.

And Ricketts said the legislature also made important investments in public safety including improvements at the state law enforcement training center and setting aside money for a potential new state prison.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0