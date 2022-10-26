 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Nebraska man charged in 4 deaths moved from hospital to jail

A man charged with killing four people in a small northeast Nebraska town in August has been released from a hospital and moved to a jail

  • 0

LAUREL, Neb. (AP) — A man charged with killing four people in a small northeastern Nebraska city in August was released from a hospital on Wednesday and moved to a jail, according to the Nebraska State Patrol.

Jason Jones, 42, of Laurel, a city of about 1,000 people that's roughly 100 miles (160 kilometers) northwest of Omaha, was released from a hospital in Lincoln and taken to a state Department of Corrections center in that city.

Jones is charged with 10 felonies, including four counts of first-degree murder, in the killings of Michele Ebeling, 53; Gene Twiford, 86; his wife Janet Twiford, 85; and their daughter Dana Twiford, 55.

Police arrested Jones on Aug. 5, a day after Eberling's body was found in a Laurel home that had been set on fire. Authorities then went to a home about three blocks away and found the Twifords' bodies.

People are also reading…

When police arrested Jones, they found he had been badly burned and was flown to a Lincoln.

Police have declined to give a motive for the killings or to say whether Jones knew the victims.

Jones is being held on a $5 million bond. In addition to the murder charges, he is charged with two counts of arson and four counts of using a firearm to commit a felony.

A lawyer for Jones declined to comment on the case.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Grass fires in rural area south of Lincoln prompt evacuation

Residents in a rural area south of Lincoln were ordered to evacuate their homes Sunday afternoon because of wind-driven grass fires in the area. Anyone living in an area between Cortland and Firth in southern Lancaster and northern Gage counties was urged to evacuate because of the fires. The Nebraska State Patrol was helping notify residents in the area about the evacuation order. Officials asked farmers who live in the area to turn on irrigation pivots or other water sources to help combat the blaze.

Court temporarily blocks Biden's student loan forgiveness

Court temporarily blocks Biden's student loan forgiveness

A federal appeals court has issued a stay temporarily blocking President Joe Biden's plans to forgive student loan debt. The Eight Circuit Court of Appeals issued the stay Friday evening. Attorneys for six Republican-led states are asking a federal appeals court to reconsider their effort to block the Biden administration’s program to forgive billions of dollars in student loan debt. A notice of appeal to the Eighth U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals was filed late Thursday, hours after U.S. District Judge Henry Autrey in St. Louis ruled that since the states of Nebraska, Missouri, Arkansas, Iowa, Kansas and South Carolina failed to establish standing, “the Court lacks jurisdiction to hear this case.”

Protest ban at Florida university after anti-Sasse rally

Protest ban at Florida university after anti-Sasse rally

The University of Florida is going to start enforcing a decades-old prohibition against indoor protests following a raucous demonstration earlier this month against the selection of U.S. Sen. Ben Sasse as a finalist for the school president’s job. Current university president Kent Fuch said Monday in a letter to the university community that a protest at a forum where Sasse was taking questions on Oct. 10 made it difficult to hear the Nebraska senator’s responses. Protesters were banging their fists on windows, walls and furniture. Sasse has drawn criticism for his opposition to same-sex marriage and his stance on other LBGTQ issues.

Nebraska struggling to OK ban despite anti-abortion history

Nebraska struggling to OK ban despite anti-abortion history

Nebraska Republicans are facing a challenge to get enough votes in the Legislature to enact an abortion ban, even though they are expected to easily retain control. The Supreme Court decision overturning the constitutional right to abortion has injected a degree of uncertainty into elections, even in some of the nation’s most reliably red states. Abortion opponents in Nebraska are hoping to avoid a repeat of what happened this summer in neighboring Kansas, where voters overwhelming rejected a ballot measure that would have paved the way for an abortion ban there. Republicans in Nebraska's Legislature  need to gain at least two seats this November to avoid a filibuster on a proposed ban.

Omaha woman sentenced for sex abuse of girls on drill team

An Omaha woman has been sentenced to decades in prison for sexually assaulting several young members of her dance team. Online court records show that 24-year-old Brittianee Bates was sentenced Thursday to 28 to 56 years in prison after pleading no contest earlier this year to two counts of first-degree sexual assault and one count each of third-degree sexual assault of a child and intentional child abuse. Prosecutors say Bates sexually assaulted several girls who were on the same drill team as Bates and a fourth girl who went to a day care where Bates worked. Prosecutors say the abuse dated back to 2015 and that all of victims were younger than 13.

Watch Now: Related Video

Oz focuses on Fetterman's policies, not health

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News