Nebraska man convicted of 13 charges related to sexual abuse

BEAVER CITY, Neb. (AP) — A south-central Nebraska man has been convicted on 13 counts related to the sexual abuse of a 15-year-old girl.

A Furnas County jury convicted William Quinn, 57, of Oxford Friday on a long list of charges, including sexual assault of a child, human sex trafficking of a minor, making a visual depiction of sexually explicit conduct, child abuse and enticement by electronic device.

Quinn was found not guilty of one count of felony first-degree sexual assault, according to The Kearney Hub.

Prosecutors said the abuse took place over a seven-month period between June 2019 and January 2020. Corey O’Brien with the Nebraska Attorney General’s office said that during that time, Quinn manipulated the girl and exercised tremendous power and control over her.

Quinn has been in custody since Jan. 19, 2020. He is set to be sentenced on Sept. 15, and he could face more than five terms of life in prison.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0