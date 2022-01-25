Nebraska man found dead after shooting, police standoff

ADAMS, Neb. (AP) — Law enforcement in the small southeastern Nebraska town of Adams have found a man dead after he allegedly shot his wife, then held officers at bay for several hours.

The events began late Monday night, when the Gage County Sheriff’s Office requested the help of the patrol’s SWAT unit in response to a domestic violence incident in Adams, the Nebraska State Patrol said Tuesday in a news release.

Official said a woman called 911 to report her husband had beaten her, pointed a gun at her and shot her in the hand as she pushed the gun away. She and her children were able to flee the home to safety after the shooting.

Deputies and officers then surrounded the home and tried repeatedly to contact the man inside. He was found nearly nine hours after the incident began inside the home, dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound. His name was not immediately released.

The woman was treated at a Lincoln hospital for her injuries, and the children — who were not harmed — are staying with family members, the patrol said.

State law requires a grand jury investigation anytime someone dies while in state custody or during the process of being arrested.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0