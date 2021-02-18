 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Nebraska man found dead inside his frigid home on Monday
View Comments
AP

Nebraska man found dead inside his frigid home on Monday

  • Updated
  • Comments
{{featured_button_text}}

MAXWELL, Neb. (AP) — A Nebraska man was found dead in his home Monday night when the temperature inside the home was 14 below zero.

The Lincoln County Sheriff's Office said Wednesday it's not clear exactly when 65-year-old Danny Effenbeck of Maxwell died. He was last seen Feb. 9 when his brother took him grocery shopping. Test results that will determine how Effenbeck died are pending.

Members of Maxwell's Volunteer Fire Department found Effenbeck's body when they went to check on him.

“They were doing random checks of people around Maxwell who live alone, and they knew (Effenbeck) had a history of not having utilities,” Lincoln County Sheriff Jerome Kramer said Wednesday afternoon.

Kramer said Effenbeck had relied on a propane heater to warm his home for several years, but the home was frigid when he was found.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Cruz seen at Cancun airport amid Texas deep freeze

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News