Nebraska man gets prison for impersonating federal officer

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — An eastern Nebraska man has been sentenced to more than a year in federal prison for impersonating a U.S. postal inspector, postmaster general and a U.S. marshal on various occasions.

Jeffrey Thomas Ostdiek, 56, was sentenced Tuesday to 17 months in prison after he was found guilty in September of four counts of impersonating a federal officer, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for Nebraska said in a news release.

Prosecutors said Ostdiek went to several places in Omaha between October 2016 and January 2017 claiming to be a postal inspector or postmaster general and even convinced a real Postal Service employee to accompany him to the Douglas County Courthouse, ostensibly to investigate a legal matter concerning his brother.

In September 2020, Ostdiek also went to several businesses and a home claiming to be a U.S. marshal, prosecutors said.

