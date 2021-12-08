 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Nebraska man gets prison for impersonating federal officer

An eastern Nebraska man has been sentenced to more than a year in federal prison for impersonating a federal officer

  • 0

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — An eastern Nebraska man has been sentenced to more than a year in federal prison for impersonating a U.S. postal inspector, postmaster general and a U.S. marshal on various occasions.

Jeffrey Thomas Ostdiek, 56, was sentenced Tuesday to 17 months in prison after he was found guilty in September of four counts of impersonating a federal officer, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for Nebraska said in a news release.

Prosecutors said Ostdiek went to several places in Omaha between October 2016 and January 2017 claiming to be a postal inspector or postmaster general and even convinced a real Postal Service employee to accompany him to the Douglas County Courthouse, ostensibly to investigate a legal matter concerning his brother.

In September 2020, Ostdiek also went to several businesses and a home claiming to be a U.S. marshal, prosecutors said.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

It's quit-tok! Gen Z celebrate their job resignations on social media

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News