Nebraska man killed in trash burn when clothes caught fire

NORFOLK, Neb. (AP) — A Madison County man who was burning trash on his rural property died when the flames caught his clothing on fire, authorities in the northeastern Nebraska region said.

The incident happened Monday morning on property northwest of Norfolk, the Norfolk Daily News reported.

Firefighters and Madison County Sheriff’s deputies called to the scene for a report of a fire found Stanley Acklie, 72, dead on his property from burn injuries. His body was found near a fire that was burning several outbuildings on the property, officials said.

Sheriff Todd Volk said in a statement that Acklie had been burning trash when the fire apparently went out of control and ignited his clothing. Officials said it appeared Acklie had tried to remove his burning clothing before succumbing to the flames.

The area has been under an elevated fire risk because of high winds and dry conditions.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Norfolk Daily News.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0