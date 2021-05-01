Nebraska man says pigeon racing 'gets in your blood'

Out of the 70 pigeons that Bender owns, he allows each of them to fly four races a year, so this doesn’t force the pigeons to fly thousands of miles every month.

That adds a bit of strategy to the sport.

“We try to fly birds in certain races,” Bender said. “In 2005, I sent a bird in a 600-mile race and got third, but the next weekend as I was going through all of the birds, I had a feeling she was going to do well and she went on to win the race. That was one of the few birds to fly back-to-back 600-mile races.”

The best time to see when pigeons have potential to do well in a race is when they are about a year old, Bender said.

“The older the birds get is when you’ll know how consistent they will be,” Bender said. “I had a pigeon win champion birds a couple of years in a row and he was a great bird.”

Two years ago, Bender had the second best bird in the Platte Valley Homing Club and has had the top pigeon in the club multiple times, including in 2005.

Every year Bender has a handful of pigeons that he looks for when they are in the sky, as he has his own way of remembering the best ones.