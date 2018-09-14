Subscribe for 33¢ / day

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (AP) — A Nebraska man has been imprisoned for holding several people at gunpoint and beating some of them inside a western Iowa apartment.

The Daily Nonpareil reports that Derrick West-Jones, of Omaha, Nebraska, pleaded guilty and was sentenced Thursday to 20 years. He'd been charged with kidnapping, assault and other crimes before charges were amended.

Police say he pulled a gun June 18 after a disturbance in the Council Bluffs apartment and wouldn't let anyone leave. Police say he also pistol-whipped and beat some of the captives with a wrench, holding them about two hours.

Two people were taken to a hospital.

A Council Bluffs woman charged in the case has pleaded not guilty to kidnapping and other crimes. Jawanna Moten is scheduled to go on trial Oct. 9.

Information from: The Daily Nonpareil

