 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
From December 19th through December 26th we will be granting free access as a gift to our readers presented by Guarantee Roofing
AP

Nebraska man to spend life in prison for sex trafficking

A Nebraska man will spend the rest of his life in prison for sex trafficking a 15-year-old girl

  • 0

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A Nebraska man will spend the rest of his life in prison for sex trafficking a 15-year-old girl.

The Omaha World-Herald reports that 57-year-old William J. Quinn of Oxford was sentenced to 177 1/2 to 304 years in prison on Wednesday by a judge in Furnas County. He isn't eligible for parole until serving at least half of the minimum sentence.

Quinn was found guilty this summer of 13 felony charges. Nebraska Attorney General Doug Peterson said 18 other defendants with connections to Quinn's actions also have been arrested.

Furnas County Attorney Morgan Farquhar said the victim “suffered approximately six months of physical, emotional, and sexual abuse perpetrated by Quinn.”

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Omaha World-Herald.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Iraq's Christians get ready for Christmas

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News