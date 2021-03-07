Nebraska man wants to skip his own death penalty hearing

WILBER, Neb. (AP) — A Nebraska man doesn't want to attend this week's hearing that will determine whether he should be sentenced to death for killing a Lincoln woman who arranged a Tinder date with him.

Aubrey Trail said in a motion filed Friday that he wants to skip the hearing at the end of this week that will determine his sentence. Trail, 54, was convicted in 2019 of first-degree murder and conspiracy in the November 2017 death and dismemberment of 24-year-old Lincoln store clerk Sydney Loofe, who disappeared after arranging a date with him.

Loofe’s body parts were found in 14 pieces in ditches along a state highway, weeks after her disappearance.

Trail missed much of his own trial after slashing his neck in the courtroom. A hearing will be held on Trail's latest motion on Wednesday, the Omaha World-Herald reported.

Trail's girlfriend, Bailey Boswell, was convicted in October of first-degree murder, conspiracy to commit murder and improper disposal of human remains for her role in Loofe's death. Boswell is set to be sentenced this summer.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Lincoln Journal Star.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0