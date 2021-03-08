Nebraska may add vaccination sites to accommodate ramp-up

In the next vaccination phase, which could begin later this month, state officials have ordered public health departments to give 90% of their doses to residents between 50 and 59. The remaining 10% of doses will go to people with underlying health conditions, as chosen by doctors and public health officials within each local health district.

Officials with the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services have said they expect to see an increase in vaccinations as drugmakers Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson continue to ramp up production of federally approved vaccines.

Ricketts said state officials are sharing the lists of people who are eligible and registered to get vaccinated with local health districts, so they know who can get a dose.

Nebraska had 142 people hospitalized with the coronavirus as of Monday morning, down from the record high of nearly 1,000 in mid-November, according to the state's tracking portal. The state has confirmed 203,027 virus cases and 2,113 deaths since the pandemic began.

