Nebraska might eliminate virus restrictions this weekend

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska could soon eliminate all of its virus-related restrictions on gatherings if the number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 continues to decline even though few people in the state have been vaccinated for the coronavirus.

State health officials said the restrictions could be lifted this weekend if virus patients continue to occupy fewer than 10% of the Nebraska's hospital beds. As of Wednesday, about 8% of the state's hospital beds were occupied by COVID-19 patients and the number of people hospitalized with the disease had declined to 343.

The state adjusts the rules, which are designed to preserve hospital capacity, when hospitalizations remain below a certain level for seven days on average. The number of people hospitalized with the virus in Nebraska has been steadily declining since the November peak of 987, although it is still higher than it was at the start of October, when 227 people were hospitalized.

The main restriction that could be lifted this weekend is the state's 75% capacity limit on indoor gatherings. Guidelines recommending that seating at bars and restaurants be limited to groups of no more than eight people, that different families be seated six feet apart at churches and that customers wear masks at salons would also be eliminated.