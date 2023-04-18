Fate.

That’s how Clayton Anderson described the opportunity to lead the Strategic Air Command & Aerospace Museum near his hometown of Ashland.

For Nebraska’s lone astronaut, the opportunity to reinvigorate a 25-year-old museum located on a hill that he played on as a child was enticing. But he said it required careful thought as he and his family would be leaving Houston, a city they had called home for 42 years.

“My wife and I talked a lot. We prayed a lot,” Anderson, 64, told the Omaha Press Club on Thursday. “My wife kept saying, ‘We need to do this.’ And in my heart, it seemed like fate to come home, to run this museum in my hometown on a hill that I crawled on. It just seemed like what I should do.”

After assurances from museum leaders they would fully support him, Anderson moved from being a long-distance board member to president and CEO last May.

Despite a resume that included 167 days in space and six spacewalks, the first days of leading a museum proved to be a bigger challenge than he had anticipated.

Now almost one year into his tenure, Anderson believes he made the right decision. He stressed the need for partnerships with other area attractions — specifically mentioning Joslyn Art Museum and the Kiewit Luminarium, which opens Saturday — and people willing to submit ideas to help make the museum “a gem of the Midwest.”

“I believe it should be the best STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) educational facility in the region,” he said.

During Anderson’s leadership tenure, the SAC Museum has placed a greater emphasis on the future, as opposed to just the history of military aviation. That includes bringing an interactive exhibit allowing visitors to see the world from space and experience a flight to Mars, among other adventures. Anderson said he also wants to bring a trailer with interactive museum exhibits to festivals such as the Nebraska State Fair and county fairs.

Anderson said the museum also is enhancing its exhibits of vintage military aircraft. He said an interactive replica of a B-36 bomber is being made by the College of Engineering at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.

The 60-foot replica will give attendees the opportunity to experience how crew members had to travel from the front to the back of the airplane, sliding on a skateboard-like device through a narrow tunnel as they pulled themselves with a rope.

“That’s what it’s about. Take that static airplane and make it an interactive exhibit,” Anderson said.

Anderson said continued additions are imperative for the museum to bring more people to the museum.

“When you bring your kids, your grandkids or you just come to my museum, I want you to walk in the door, walk a few feet and say, ‘Hey, that’s new! That wasn’t here before,’ " he said.

