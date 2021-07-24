Nebraska music takes center stage at Norfolk museum

The installation of a temporary exhibit occurred in 2019. The exhibit now has been made permanent with the option to renew its contract set for every five years, Brown said.

The goal of the exhibit is to highlight the entire history of the Nebraska Music Hall of Fame. Inductees into the hall of fame are announced each year in various venues around the state, including as part of the Nebraska Rocks celebration, set this year for Friday and Saturday, July 23-24, at the DeVent Center in Norfolk.

“The hall of fame started on a whim and a prayer,” Casey said. “I wanted to honor the people who inspired me, and lots of musicians and fans.”

Casey said he was encouraged by Lingelbach, his son, Matt Casey, and friends to move forward when the idea of the original temporary exhibit came up.

Brown said the exhibit now highlights early inductees into the Nebraska Music Hall of Fame but eventually will have representation of every artist who has been nominated.

“We started way back and, frankly, started the museum with whatever materials we could gather from our studio and basements,” Casey said.

A newly formed nonprofit will give Casey and company the ability to build the exhibit and complete the listings of honorees, he added.