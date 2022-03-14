Nebraska National Guard brigade returns from deployment

After more than 10 months away from Nebraska soil — a stint that included nine months in eastern Africa, several weeks at Fort Hood, Texas, and 15 minutes of plane taxi time — about 200 members of the Nebraska National Guard stepped foot in the state again Friday.

The Lincoln-based 67th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade landed at the Lincoln airport just before 2 p.m. after a nine-month tour to Djibouti, in East Africa, where the unit served on the Joint Task Force-Horn of Africa, a multinational counterterrorism operation.

For the camo-clad guardsmen and women who stepped onto the tarmac to the sight of "Welcome Home" signs, flags waving and hundreds of restless family members waiting in 25 mph winds, the longest part of the journey may have been the time from plane touchdown to deplaning Friday.

"It was," said Maj. Luke Ritz, one of six guardsmen who came home to a child who hadn't yet been born when he left last May.

"There was a lot of emotion on the plane, a lot of excitement. Everybody's just grateful to be home and see their friends and family," he said as he held 7-month-old William, who Ritz met for the second time Friday.

William was born three months into dad's deployment. "It was definitely different than the other three (children)," Ritz's wife Colleen said.

The Ritzes' reunion — one of hundreds to take place on the tarmac — came after the brigade's overseas stint, where it was primarily stationed at Camp Lemonnier on the coast of Djibouti, within 10 miles of Somalia.

The task force operates in 12 countries spanning 2.4 million square miles and 6,189 miles of coastline, according to the Defense Visual Information Distribution Service.

Col. Brian Medcalf, who served as the chief of staff to the joint task force's leader, said the tour took the unit throughout East Africa, including to Ethiopia, a country in the midst of "a major civil war," he said.

"This team stood ready to respond to crisis," Medcalf said, before describing threats they faced. "Nebraskans left Africa a better place."

Addressing a crowd of about 500 inside the Army Aviation Support Facility shortly after the plane touched down, Medcalf thanked the community for its support throughout the group's deployment, expressing particular gratitude for care packages members received over the holiday season.

"That's a really tough time to be away," he said. "You guys made it a lot easier."

Most of all, though, Medcalf saved his thanks for the family members who greeted the returning soldiers — and who had held down the fort at home while the group was away.

He mentioned the six fathers who had babies born while they were deployed. And he lamented the events — weddings, funerals, youth soccer games — that those deployed had missed, leaving their loved ones to attend alone.

"This was a tough stretch," he said. "But you persevered. No one — no one — understands the level of sacrifice and hardship deployment has on a family."

On hand for the brief ceremony was 1st District Rep. Jeff Fortenberry, who thanked the brigade and applauded the soldiers' courage and resolve.

Fortenberry, too, highlighted the commitment of family members, who he said made the group's own sacrifice possible.

He recalled the day at Haymarket Park last May, when families and elected officials, including Fortenberry, had sent the brigade off to its deployment.

This time, he offered a greeting, rather than a farewell.

"Sixty-seventh brigade, welcome home," he said.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7223 or awegley@journalstar.com. On Twitter @andrewwegley

