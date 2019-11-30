Nebraska native rolls to success with pot-themed sandwich chain

During an event last year on April 20, considered a national holiday in cannabis culture, a Cheba Hut location in Denver was cited after several people were observed smoking pot on its patio. Though recreational marijuana is legal in Colorado, public consumption is illegal in Denver.

The restaurant had faced sanctions on its liquor license but later settled the case.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Despite occasional hiccups like that, Cheba Hut has found acceptance -- and success -- and now has more than two dozen locations, mostly in Arizona and Colorado, with a dozen more planned across the U.S. It also announced earlier this year that it hopes to hit 200 stores by 2025

At least one of those stores, and possibly more, will likely be in Jennings' home state.

Though many of the Cheba Hut locations are franchised, Jennings said he wants to do the Nebraska locations as company stores.

He plans to open one first in Lincoln, fairly close to UNL and said he has already looked at locations in downtown and The Haymarket. Jennings said he hopes to be open by next fall.

College towns are a big focus for Cheba Hut, and the company now has locations in Eugene, Oregon; Madison, Wisconsin; and Fort Collins, Colorado, among others.