Nebraska Noir: Crime writing giant Jim Thompson forgotten in Nebraska

Seventy years ago this month, a 25-cent paperback called “The Killer Inside Me” hit newsstands. Featuring a shadowy montage of noir staples — a burning cigarette, a pool of blood — the cover promised “a novel of murder unlike any you’ve ever read.”

For generations of readers, the superlative proved disturbingly accurate. Written by Jim Thompson, a University of Nebraska-Lincoln alum and child of Burwell, “The Killer Inside Me” is the confessional tale of Lou Ford, deputy sheriff of Central City, Texas. On the surface, he’s all hokum and handshakes. But something more sinister — he calls it “the sickness” — lurks inside.

Thompson’s fourth novel has since become a staple of the genre. Famed director Stanley Kubrick said it was “probably the most chilling and believable first-person story of a criminally warped mind I have ever encountered.” Horror icon Stephen King, in his foreword to the latest reissue, calls it “an American classic” like “Moby-Dick,” “Huckleberry Finn,” and “The Sun Also Rises.”

It’s been published in 20 languages, and twice adapted to the silver screen.

And yet Nebraska — where Thompson studied his craft — has all but forgotten its ties to one of the 20th century’s most influential crime writers. Unlike Willa Cather or John Neihardt, his name hasn’t been etched in stone at the university. His bust doesn’t sit inside the Capitol. No historical markers. No heritage society. Nothing.

“His fiction is inherently and seductively alienating,” said novelist Timothy Schaffert, UNL creative writing director and Thompson fan. “There's nothing at all precious about his work, or his life, and that makes it hard to cradle him in our arms.”

***

Before Lou Ford became one of the most deranged sheriffs in American literature, he taught high school in Burwell. Sort of. According to Robert Polito, author of, “Savage Art: A Biography of Jim Thompson,” the writer’s most influential novel “was a portrait of his father, primarily, and kind of a self-portrait, too.”

Thompson drew from personal experience, distorting those he knew best. After “Big Jim” Thompson taught for a decade in central Nebraska — and after he married Birdie Myers, his former Burwell student — they moved to Anadarko, Oklahoma, where he was elected sheriff.

“Thompson wasn't a psychopathic killer, nor was his father,” Polito said. “But they both had all of those impulses inside them. That anger. That sense of personality as camouflage.”

The couple’s only son, Jim Thompson, was born Sept. 27, 1906, in an apartment above the Caddo County jail. He was a toddler when Big Jim’s veneer began to crack. Facing embezzlement charges, he sent his family on a northbound train to Burwell and fled toward Mexico on horseback.

Today, you won’t find even one of Thompson’s three dozen novels at the Garfield County Library in Burwell. You won’t find his legacy cast in bronze on the town square, or graffitied on the diversion dam in Riverside Park.

“You know, there are Thompsons around here,” said library director Shelley Ruterbories, “but no, that name doesn’t ring any bells for me.”

But off and on for the next two decades, a young Jim Thompson, smart and exceedingly shy, considered this North Loup River town his home. He conjured the stark prairie landscape in an aching poem for the literary magazine Prairie Schooner, comparing the ruts he followed to his one-room schoolhouse to the bars of a jail cell. And he did so again in “Heed the Thunder,” which a publisher championed as “Willa Cather steeped in rotgut — and armed with a .45.”

His father eventually resurfaced and summoned the family to Fort Worth, where Thompson, a high schooler, worked a string of odd jobs. He spent two seedy years bellhopping at the Hotel Texas. A few more roughnecking in the west Texas oil fields. Finally, heeding the advice of an editor at Texas Monthly, he returned to Nebraska and enrolled at UNL.

In Lincoln, Thompson married Alberta Hesse, a local telephone operator. And, in 1929, he began honing his craft. He frequented the writing workshop of Lowry Wimberly, founder of Prairie Schooner, where he likely mingled with Mari Sandoz and other Nebraska literati.

The Depression derailed his education. But during his two years at UNL, Thompson published a handful of short stories in Prairie Schooner, likely the first ag student to crack the nationally renowned journal. And he wrote in other outlets, too: The Cornhusker Countryman, an ag college monthly; Nebraska Farmer, the oldest ag journal in the state.

“Oklahoma can claim him all they want,” said Richard Graham, UNL media librarian and associate professor, “but we fostered and nurtured Thompson and his talent here in Nebraska.”

After several years living what he called a “hobo existence,” he started writing true crime to feed his growing family. He joined the Communist Party in Oklahoma, and eventually rose to the directorship of the Oklahoma Federal Writers Project. There, he worked alongside writer Louis L’Amour, not yet a western icon. At least one co-worker speculated that Thompson developed his fatalistic flair in response to L’Amour’s romanticism.

“He saw the darkness here, saw past the veneer of niceness, and while it makes us uncomfortable to see through his eyes, I’m glad for it,” says Brent Spencer, crime novelist and Creighton University creative writing professor. “He’s our Virgil.”

But his Communist Party ties soon cost him the most lucrative gig of his erratic career. In 1940, he moved the family to San Diego. He scraped plaster for an airplane manufacturer. He suffered writer’s block. He drank. Somewhere near rock-bottom, luck threw him a life raft.

After hearing Thompson describe his novel-in-progress, folk singer Woody Guthrie personally introduced him to the founder of Modern Age Books. In March 1942, the mass market publisher released “Now and On Earth,” Thompson’s debut. Under the headline, “Burwell Boy Makes Good,” the Burwell newspaper reported the book’s sale and Thompson’s subsequent inclusion in “Who’s Who in America.”

But his next novel, “Heed the Thunder,” buried what goodwill he had left in the Sandhills. Like Cather, whose work he admired, Thompson stewed in the American prairie at the turn of the 20th century. He didn’t follow an immigrant family chasing the American dream, as Cather does in “My Antonia.” He followed the fictional Fargo family in “Heed the Thunder”: native-born, petty, intermarried and murderous — another grotesque caricature of his own. His family in Burwell reportedly never forgave him. The local library eventually axed the book from its catalog.

“I think books like, “My Antonia” comforted … people who wanted to believe human history was all forward-moving improvement,” said Chris Harding Thornton, author of “Pickard County Atlas,” a critically acclaimed Sandhills novel. But Thompson’s work often reinforced the brutal opposite — a life of ever-dwindling returns. Said Harding Thorton: “That's a razor-edged pill to swallow in a country built on one basic premise: Work hard and you'll catapult yourself out of the mud.”

In the early 1950s, Thompson hit his stride. In two dizzying years, he completed a dozen novels, including “The Killer Inside Me” and other fan favorites. Many sold well. All were paperback originals, a step aside from — or as many saw it, below — the literary mainstream.

“The low pay rate of the pulps meant that a full-time writer had to write quickly rather than well,” said Graham, who studies comic books and popular culture. Thompson’s genius: “He could do both.”

His novels were less consistent — less innovative — in his later years, Polito said. But in 1955, as Thompson approached rock bottom a second time, a still-unknown director named Stanley Kubrick asked him to write a screenplay for “The Killing.”

The movie launched Kubrick’s career and re-launched Thompson in Hollywood. He would soon write numerous TV scripts and two more Kubrick screenplays.

In 1977, after suffering several major strokes, Thompson, a lifelong alcoholic, stopped eating. He died on April 7, 70 years old and 77 pounds, smoking Pall Malls to the end. Neither the Los Angeles Times nor the Burwell Tribune ran his obituary. None of his books remained in print. Fewer than 25 people attended his funeral.

“And I guess — that’s — all,” the sheriff muses after his fiery conclusion in “The Killer Inside Me.” “Yeah, I reckon that’s all unless our kind gets another chance in the Next Place. Our Kind. Us people. All of us that started the game with a crooked cue, that wanted so much and got so little, that meant so good and did so bad. …”

***

In 1990, an adaptation of his novel “The Grifters,” produced by Martin Scorsese, triggered a Thompson revival. Alec Baldwin starred in a second adaptation of “The Getaway” in 1994. Casey Affleck starred in a second adaption of “The Killer Inside Me” in 2010. Mulholland Books has reissued nearly his entire bibliography.

The revival seems to have bypassed his Nebraska stomping grounds. Neither the Nebraska Library Commission nor the Nebraska Literary Heritage Association could refer the Flatwater Free Press to a Thompson authority in the state. Repeated requests for Thompson fans airing on KCNI, a large radio station near Burwell, didn’t muster a single caller.

“Nobody talks about the end of the first chapter of Cather’s, “My Antonia,” said Dan Chaon, a native Nebraskan and award-winning fiction writer. His latest novel, “Sleep Walk,” is a Thompson tribute. “‘Between that earth and that sky I felt erased, blotted out. I did not say my prayers that night: here, I felt, what would be, would be.’

“Isn't that ‘blotting out’ at the core of Thompson's work?”

The Flatwater Free Press is Nebraska’s first independent, nonprofit newsroom focused on investigations and feature stories that matter.