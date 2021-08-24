Nebraska officers recover 11 pounds of fentanyl during stop

LEXINGTON, Neb. (AP) — Law enforcement officers recovered 11 pounds of fentanyl during a traffic stop on Interstate 80, the Nebraska State Patrol said Tuesday.

A trooper stopped a car late Monday on the interstate about 2 miles west of Lexington because it had defective lighting, the patrol said.

The trooper and a Dawson County Sheriff's deputy saw marijuana in the car and found the fentanyl during a search, according to the patrol.

The driver, Alexis Murillo Godoy, 27, of Long Beach, California, was arrested and held in Dawson County on possible counts of possession of a controlled substance, possession with intent to deliver, and other charges.

The patrol said the Drug Enforcement Administration estimates 11 pounds of fentanyl contain about 2.5 million lethal doses.

