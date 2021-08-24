 Skip to main content
Nebraska officers recover 11 pounds of fentanyl during stop
AP

LEXINGTON, Neb. (AP) — Law enforcement officers recovered 11 pounds of fentanyl during a traffic stop on Interstate 80, the Nebraska State Patrol said Tuesday.

A trooper stopped a car late Monday on the interstate about 2 miles west of Lexington because it had defective lighting, the patrol said.

The trooper and a Dawson County Sheriff's deputy saw marijuana in the car and found the fentanyl during a search, according to the patrol.

The driver, Alexis Murillo Godoy, 27, of Long Beach, California, was arrested and held in Dawson County on possible counts of possession of a controlled substance, possession with intent to deliver, and other charges.

The patrol said the Drug Enforcement Administration estimates 11 pounds of fentanyl contain about 2.5 million lethal doses.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

