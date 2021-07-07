Nebraska officials say inmate attacked prison staffer

TECUMSEH, Neb. (AP) — A staff member at the Nebraska state prison in Tecumseh was taken to a hospital for treatment after being attacked by an inmate, prison officials said.

The attack happened Tuesday as the corrections officer was checking to make sure a door was locked, the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services said in a news release. The inmate punched the officer repeatedly and kneed the officer in the torso, officials said.

Other staff members were able to restrain the inmate, and the injured officer was taken to a local hospital for injuries to his head and torso.

Prisons officials said the attack came just days after three inmates set their cells on fire at the prison and refused to leave. The fires were quickly extinguished, officials said, adding that no inmates were injured. Two staff members suffered minor injuries in the incident, officials said.

“Two of the inmates used homemade weapons,” state prisons director Scott Frakes said.

The Saturday disturbance and use of homemade weapons led prison officials to conduct extensive cell searches at Tecumseh this week, he said.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0