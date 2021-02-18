 Skip to main content
Nebraska on course for COVID vaccinations of general public in spring, Ricketts says
Nebraska on course for COVID vaccinations of general public in spring, Ricketts says

LINCOLN, Neb. — The good news is that COVID-19 vaccine allocations to Nebraska are being increased; the bad news is that this week's severe weather across most of the nation has delayed this week's shipments.

But Nebraska remains on course to move into inoculation of the general public in April or May, Gov. Pete Ricketts said Thursday during a coronavirus news briefing.

Not only are current vaccine allocations to the state being increased, new data shows that six doses rather than five can be administered from each vial of Pfizer vaccine, production of both Pfizer and Moderna vaccines is being increased, and a vaccine from Johnson and Johnson may soon be approved and added to the supply.

"Good news," the governor said.

Nebraska is expecting 18,720 doses of Pfizer and 18,400 doses of Moderna next week, Angie Ling, incident commander at the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services, said.

People 65 and older will continue to remain the focus for now, Ricketts said, pointing once again to statistics demonstrating that the vast majority of COVID-19 deaths in Nebraska occur in the older population.

"Age is the single greatest factor related to risk," he said.

Tyson Foods to offer workers up to four hours pay to get COVID-19 vaccinations
Woodbury County sees rise in COVID hospitalizations
Some Woodbury County seniors struggle to get signed up for COVID-19 vaccination

Reach the writer at 402-473-7248 or dwalton@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSdon

