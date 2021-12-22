Nebraska patrol apologizes for late-night alert to phones

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — The Nebraska State Patrol apologized Wednesday for sending a late-night emergency test alert to cellphones around the state, waking people up after they had gone to bed.

The alert triggered a loud, jarring alarm on cellphones shortly after 11 p.m. Tuesday, drawing complaints on social media.

The patrol said it was conducting a required monthly test of the state's Emergency Alert System, which is conducted on the third Tuesday of every month.

The tests are only supposed to activate the system on broadcast media, going out to households with televisions that are turned on. The patrol said the state's Wireless Emergency Alert system was inadvertently activated as well during Tuesday's test.

Wireless Emergency Alert test alerts are sent to cellphones and used to disseminate AMBER Alerts and other critical emergency information.

“We apologize for any inconvenience or distress this error may have caused,” the patrol said in a statement on Twitter.

