Nebraska patrol says 3 killed in crash were siblings

WAHOO, Neb. (AP) — An 18-year-old driver and two children killed in a crash in eastern Nebraska were siblings from Wahoo, the Nebraska State Patrol said.

The crash happened around 7 p.m. Tuesday at a rural intersection north of Wahoo, killing 18-year-old Monica Chohon, 11-year-old James Chohon and 7-year-old Andrew Chohon, according to the patrol.

Investigators had initially said that Monica Chohon was driving a car that also carried her sibling and proceeded into the intersection only after an eastbound vehicle on U.S. Highway 77 also stopped, even though traffic on the highway has no stop signs.

But the patrol later determined the car only slowed to avoid a collision after seeing Chohon’s car driving into the intersection. Investigators said Chohon's car was then hit by a pickup truck also traveling on the highway, killing her and her younger siblings.

All three died at the scene. The patrol did not say how the three were related. Investigators said the 40-year-old Fremont man driving the pickup was not injured.

