Nebraska patrol: Minnesota man with hundreds of THC products was ferrying drugs
SARGENT, Neb. (AP) — Authorities say a 30-year-old Minnesota man was arrested after Nebraska state troopers found hundreds of packages of THC products in his car.

Custer County Court records say Anthony Kolbe, of Sleepy Eye, Minnesota, is charged with possession of a controlled substance for sale and with related drug crimes. The records don't list the name of an attorney who could comment for him.

The Nebraska State Patrol said in a news release Friday that Kolbe was pulled over Wednesday evening for speeding about 10 miles west of Sargent. The patrol says a patrol dog alerted the trooper to the presence of drugs.

The patrol says a search revealed 386 containers of THC wax, 144 packages of a cannabis extract, 62 THC vape cartridges, 39 containers of THC edibles and liquid products and 4 pounds of marijuana.

