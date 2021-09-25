Nebraska police officer charged with child sexual assault

WAHOO, Neb. (AP) — A Nebraska police officer charged with sexually assaulting a child turned himself in and was jailed Friday.

Prosecutors charged Sean Vilmont, a 51-year-old Fremont resident, with three counts of third-degree sexual assault of a child. He was booked in the Dodge County Jail Friday.

The Wahoo Police Department placed Vilmont on administrative leave after the Nebraska State Patrol flagged that it was investigating him, according to a release from the agency.

'In light of the pending criminal charges, Officer Vilmont has been relieved of his duties pending his right of appeal," according to the release.

Vilmont allegedly had sexual contact with a child between 11 and 12 years old in January, the Lincoln Journal Star reported. According to a Nebraska Attorney General's Office complaint obtained by the newspaper, Vilmont also is accused of taking an inappropriate photo or video of the girl.

No lawyers were listed for Vilmont in online court records as of Saturday morning.

