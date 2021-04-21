Nebraska police training, accountability measure advances

The bill would also create a public database of officers who have had their certifications revoked, been convicted of a felony or high-level misdemeanor, or engaged in serious misconduct. Newly hired officers who haven't gotten state-certified would have to stay under direct supervision of field training officers and could only be employed for 16 weeks, until a state training slot becomes available.

It also would ban police chokeholds except to stop someone from being killed or seriously injured.

Lathrop and other senators crafted the bill from input they received from more than 200 people at a legislative hearing last summer, held in response to the racial injustice protests. He said his aim is to balance the concerns of police critics with those of law enforcement agencies, and several senators of different political stripes praised him for trying to find a compromise.

Sen. Tom Brewer, of Gordon, voiced concerns that the proposal puts too many mandates on the state's smallest law enforcement agencies, but he said he'd keep working with Lathrop.

“Most of the departments are on skeleton crews because it's hard to hire for what they pay in western Nebraska,” said Brewer, who has worked as a reserve officer in his geographically huge, rural district.