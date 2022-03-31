 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Nebraska prison corporal arrested for alleged communications with parolee

The Nebraska State Patrol arrested a corporal at the Nebraska Correctional Center for Women in York on Wednesday for alleged unauthorized communication with a parolee.

Nicole Eliker, 40, had been employed by the women's prison since 2012 and has resigned, according to Laura Strimple, a spokeswoman for the prisons.

It wasn't immediately clear if the parolee had previously been an inmate at the York prison. 

Unauthorized communication with a committed offender, which includes parolees, is a felony offense.

Eliker hadn't yet been charged Thursday morning.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or lpilger@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSpilger

