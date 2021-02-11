 Skip to main content
Nebraska prison staffer arrested after giving inmate a phone
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A Nebraska prison employee was arrested after she admitted to investigators that she gave an inmate a cell phone.

The Nebraska Department of Correctional Services said Casey Bartels, 28, was arrested Tuesday at the Lincoln Correctional Center where she had worked since October.

According to court documents, investigators contacted Bartels after a cell phone was found in an inmate's cell that had been used for video chats with Bartels. Investigators said Bartels admitted buying the phone at Walmart and bringing it to the prison.

Bartels also told investigators she had delivered a package that she believed contained drugs to two other inmates.

Bartels resigned upon her arrest on suspicion of unauthorized communication with a prisoner, which is a felony. Her attorney declined to comment on the case Thursday.

