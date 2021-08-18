Nebraska prison system reports outbreak as COVID cases surge

The state said Wednesday that 2,676 new virus cases and 17 deaths were reported in the past week, up from 2,575 cases and no deaths the week before. The current case numbers are more than 10 times higher than the 253 cases per week the state reported in late June.

The number of people hospitalized with the virus grew by 60 over the past week to reach 277. The number of hospitalizations has grown significantly since June 30, when 28 people were hospitalized and the state lifted its last virus restrictions.

The seven-day rolling average of daily new cases in Nebraska rose over the past two weeks from 372 new cases per day on Aug. 2 to 451.29 new cases per day on Monday.

The American Civil Liberties Union of Nebraska, which has long been concerned about overcrowding in the state prison system, said the fact that the intake facility’s average daily population of 418 over the previous year represents 209% of the facility’s operational capacity likely contributed to the virus outbreak there.

“It was already a bad situation,” said ACLU of Nebraska spokesperson Sam Petto. “I don’t see a circumstance in which you could argue that managing a pandemic is helped by the severe understaffing and overcrowding.”