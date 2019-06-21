LINCOLN, Neb. -- State lawmakers earlier this year appropriated the University of Nebraska more state funding for the 2019-20 school year, including $17.1 million to cover increased salaries and benefits to employees.
NU also anticipates $2.2 million more in general operational costs — everything from gasoline for university vehicles to toilet paper in the student unions — as well as $1.4 million in additional utility costs and infrastructure upgrades next year.
The university system's $990 million state-aided budget, paid for through state funds and tuition revenue, also includes $337,000 more in need-based financial aid for students.
In all, the university is projecting budget growth of 2.2% next year, which NU President Hank Bounds described as essentially covering the cost of inflation, leaving some operational cost increases unfunded.
“I’m grateful that we’re getting 3%, grateful to the Legislature and to the governor,” Bounds said earlier this week. “It’s so much better than we were, but this is not a growth budget.”
To pay for the remaining costs, NU administrators will ask the Board of Regents to raise student tuition 2.75% next year and an additional 2.75% the following year.
The first year of tuition increases would cover the remainder of NU’s 2019-20 operating budget, while the second-year increase is intended to help students and families plan for the future, the university said.
The second year of increases is subject to change, depending on the state’s financial outlook and any potential mid-year budget changes by the Legislature.
The tuition increases would mark the fifth and sixth straight years of rising tuition rates across the NU system, which includes four campuses, in Lincoln, Omaha and Kearney, as well as the Nebraska College of Technical Agriculture in Curtis.
But they would reflect smaller increases than in the last biennium, in which regents OK’d tuition hikes of 5.4% and 3.2%.
If passed by regents June 28, in-state students pursuing an undergraduate degree at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln could expect to pay $252 per credit hour next year, or $7 more per credit hour than they paid in the 2018-19 school year.
A student taking 30 credit hours next year would expect to pay more than $7,500 in tuition, or $210 more than they pay this year. That figure does not include fees, room and board or books.
Nonresident students attending UNL would see their tuition rise 3.75%, however, meaning they would pay $800 per credit hour next year, up from $771.50 this year.
And graduate students living in the state and attending UNL could see their cost per credit hour increase $8.75 to $332 per credit hour beginning this fall.
Differential tuition assessed for students enrolled in certain UNL programs that are more costly to offer — architecture, business, engineering and law — would increase between $8 and $12 per credit hour for undergraduates, depending on the program.
Tuition rates will also increase at the University of Nebraska at Omaha, where in-state, undergraduate students would pay $229 per credit hour under the proposed increase, and at the University of Nebraska at Kearney, which would raise tuition for in-state students to $203 per credit hour.
Students taking 30 credit hours at UNO would pay $6,870 in tuition next year, or $172 more than they do now; undergraduate students at UNK could expect to pay nearly $6,100 for the same amount of credit hours, an increase of $150 over last year.
University of Nebraska Medical Center students, who pay different tuition rates based upon their program, and NCTA students would also be assessed 2.75% more in tuition next year, if regents approve the plan.
Although the proposed 2019-20 budget contains more money for NU’s 16,000 employees, Bounds said the plan doesn’t advance the university’s position on several fronts.
Public universities within the Big Ten Conference, for example, are increasing salaries for faculty by an average of 2.5%.
Bounds said while NU is boosting its salary pool 2% this year, the same increase being given to employees at Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Minnesota and Wisconsin, faculty compensation at UNL continues to lag.
“We are woefully behind where we are in student merit-based aid, and our faculty compensation, specifically at UNL and UNMC, lags our peers,” he said.