Nebraska ready to aid Afghan refugees, but it could be a lengthy process

Abdullah Lami lost nights of sleep as he watched the news coming out of Afghanistan.
Thinking of his family and friends who are still there was “like a nightmare.”
Afghans are scrambling to find ways to escape after the Taliban overran their country.
Lami, a caseworker with the Omaha-based Refugee Empowerment Center, is eagerly waiting to help Afghan refugees who may enter the state. And he can relate — he came to Omaha as a refugee five years ago.
Many area refugee resettlement agencies are staffed and ready to accept Afghans who are fleeing the country. But local officials and federal leaders caution that it could be a lengthy process before any fleeing Afghans arrive in Nebraska.
“Our team is ready and we’re excited to start welcoming people,” said Amanda Kohler, Refugee Empowerment Center’s executive director. The organization doesn’t yet know how many Afghans it will be able to help resettle in Nebraska.
The number of refugees allowed to enter the United States each year is set at the federal level by the president. Under Barack Obama, the cap was 110,000. Donald Trump dropped the cap to 50,000 through an executive order when he took office in 2017. Under the Trump administration, the number continued to drop until hitting an all-time low of 15,000.
When Joe Biden took office, he increased the number to 62,500. Biden has said he intends to raise the cap to 125,000 in the next fiscal year.
The initial drop to 50,000 admissions began a dismantling of many refugee resettlement agencies in the U.S., said Lacey Studnicka, a refugee advocate who previously worked for Lutheran Family Services in Omaha. Two local agencies said they have fared OK.
“The hard part right now, there is a will from the federal government to resettle, but the systems have been dismantled,” she said. “It’s going to take a lot of effort across the country and the world really to get that machine back in order.”
Pentagon officials said Saturday that about 3,800 civilians had been evacuated from Afghanistan over the past day, amid widespread logistical challenges and backlogs at waystations in the Middle East and Europe.
Army Maj. Gen. Hank Taylor, Joint Staff deputy director for regional operations, said that of the 17,000 people evacuated since Aug. 15, just 2,500 have been Americans. U.S. officials have estimated there are as many as 15,000 Americans in Afghanistan but acknowledge they don’t have solid numbers.
Thousands of Afghan nationals also are attempting to leave the country. Many of those individuals hold special immigrant visas, which show that they worked for the U.S. government. They, along with their relatives, are considered at risk of reprisal from Taliban soldiers.
Officials are trying to expedite the exit of special immigrant visa holders, said Kohler, with Refugee Empowerment Center. Typically the process can lead to long waits, she said.
Meanwhile, regular Afghan citizens will have to make it to a neighboring country and register with the United Nations as a refugee before making it to the United States, said Studnicka. That process can take years, though it’s possible, she added, that a policy could be put in place to aid internally displaced people.
Over the past year, Kohler said, her organization has resettled about five families from Afghanistan who came over through the typical refugee process. While they don’t know how many Afghan refugees they’ll help to resettle, the organization does expect to resettle about 400 refugees in Omaha in 2022.
Kohler said they’ve been in touch with officials in U.S. Rep. Don Bacon’s office.
Getting refugees resettled in Nebraska will be a long wait, said Felix Ungerman, deputy chief of staff in Bacon’s office. Based on past experience, he said, the process for all evacuees could take months, if not longer.
In an interview, Bacon said Ungerman and another aide have worked countless hours to get the names and contact information of a “couple hundred” people to the right officials at the State Department.
“We’re having some great effect,” Bacon said Friday. “We are getting some people out right now.”
The congressman’s office also is providing information to local resettlement agencies.
“Everybody’s ready to do everything possible to bring them here to a welcoming community where people care about the well-being of people in Afghanistan,” Ungerman said.
Lutheran Family Services also expects to start resettling Afghans once they’re evacuated from the country, said Sharon Brodkey, director of public relations and marketing.
The organization had already been planning to ramp back up after the Biden administration said it intended to up the admissions cap, Brodkey said. Things had been slower over the last four years, but overall, the organization fared OK, she added.
“The refugees coming out of Afghanistan — this is a moment in history,” Brodkey said. “We have to be prepared for whoever needs us.”
World-Herald staff writer Steve Liewer contributed to this report, which includes material from the Associated Press.
