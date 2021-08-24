Nebraska ready to aid Afghan refugees, but it could be a lengthy process

When Joe Biden took office, he increased the number to 62,500. Biden has said he intends to raise the cap to 125,000 in the next fiscal year.

The initial drop to 50,000 admissions began a dismantling of many refugee resettlement agencies in the U.S., said Lacey Studnicka, a refugee advocate who previously worked for Lutheran Family Services in Omaha. Two local agencies said they have fared OK.

“The hard part right now, there is a will from the federal government to resettle, but the systems have been dismantled,” she said. “It’s going to take a lot of effort across the country and the world really to get that machine back in order.”

Pentagon officials said Saturday that about 3,800 civilians had been evacuated from Afghanistan over the past day, amid widespread logistical challenges and backlogs at waystations in the Middle East and Europe.

Army Maj. Gen. Hank Taylor, Joint Staff deputy director for regional operations, said that of the 17,000 people evacuated since Aug. 15, just 2,500 have been Americans. U.S. officials have estimated there are as many as 15,000 Americans in Afghanistan but acknowledge they don’t have solid numbers.