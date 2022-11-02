Nebraska regulator's cold weather rule now in effect for gas companies

Current weather conditions aside, Tuesday begins what the Nebraska Public Service Commission calls its "cold weather rule."
The rule, which stays in effect until March 31, prevents Black Hills Energy and NorthWestern Energy, the two privately owned natural gas companies regulated by the commission, from shutting off service to customers struggling to pay their bills without allowing them an additional 30 days to pay.
“All signs point to another year of increased heating costs,” Public Service Commission Chair Dan Watermeier said in a news release. “By encouraging natural gas suppliers and consumers to work together, the cold weather rule helps to keep the heat on during the coldest time of the year.”
Natural gas prices have fallen more than 50% from their highs reached in August, but they are still more than where they were at this time last year, and experts have said they could increase significantly once the weather turns colder.
Black Hills had 13,557 people sign up for its annual fixed-price option to lock in gas prices for the next year, the most since 2008.
The PSC said that customers finding it difficult to pay their natural gas bills should contact their provider to arrange payment. Local public assistance agencies can also be contacted for help with natural gas bills, including the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services and the Salvation Army.
The cold weather rule does not apply to communities served by municipally owned natural gas utilities.
Dueling lawsuits have been dropped by a former Nebraska candidate for governor and a fellow Republican state lawmaker who accused him of groping her at a political function several years ago. Earlier this year, Charles W. Herbster lost his bid to become the Republican nominee for governor. He sued state Sen. Julie Slama for defamation ahead of the May primary election. Slama had told the Nebraska Examiner that Herbster had groped her at a local party event in 2019 when she was 22. She had quickly countersued Herbster on accusations of sexual battery. Online court records show a judge granted both sides' motion to dismiss their respective lawsuits. No reason for the dismissal was given.
A Halloween celebration in Omaha turned frantic after a man drove through a barricaded area and was shot by a police officer Monday night. The Omaha World-Herald reports that the occurred during a popular annual Halloween block party in the Minne Lusa neighborhood. Omaha Police Lt. Neal Bonacci said that a car was seen driving recklessly through a blocked-off area shortly after 7 p.m. The driver was shot by an Omaha police officer and taken to Nebraska Medical Center with serious injuries. The driver's name has not yet been released. Police say no one else was injured.
Omaha police shot and killed a man who authorities say refused to drop a gun during a confrontation with officers early Sunday. Officers were called to the neighborhood in southeast Omaha shortly after 3 a.m. because a man was reported shooting a gun outside a home. When officers arrived, they found a 23-year-old man sitting inside an SUV with a gun in his hand. Police said officers ordered Jeramyah Wilson to drop the gun for about six minutes, but he refused. Then after he moved quickly toward the passenger side of the vehicle two officers fired at him. CPR was performed on Wilson who was taken to a hospital where he died.