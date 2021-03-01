Nebraska regulators sue ethanol plant, citing pollution

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — State regulators filed a lawsuit Monday accusing a Nebraska ethanol plant of repeatedly failing to comply with their orders to clean up wastewater and old, pesticide-laced seed corn.

The lawsuit comes amid growing complaints about the AltEn plant near Mead, a town of fewer than 600 people about 37 miles (60 kilometers) west of Omaha.

Mead residents have complained about a stench coming from the plant since shortly after it opened in 2015. They've reported bloody noses, headaches and trouble breathing, although no one has studied whether those problems are tied to the plant. Officials said the corn waste has been stockpiled at the plant and spread over nearby fields.

State officials in Republican Gov. Pete Ricketts' administration said they tried to work with plant managers to clean up the affected area and gave the company a full year to comply, but their administrative orders weren't followed. The lawsuit filed in Saunders County District Court seeks a judge's order to force the plant to act and impose civil penalties as punishment.

“What's driving this is a poorly run corporation that fails to recognize the authority of the state,” Attorney General Doug Peterson said at a news conference to announce the lawsuit.