Nebraska reports fewer virus cases for eighth week in a row

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — The number of new COVID-19 cases continued to decrease in Nebraska last week, and the state currently has one of the lowest rate of new cases in the nation.

For the eighth week in a row, Nebraska reported fewer virus cases than the week before, the Omaha World-Herald reports. The state reported 168 new COVID-19 cases last week, according to data from the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. That is down from 234 cases the week before and 254 the week before that. At the peak last fall, Nebraska reported 16,740 new cases during the week of Nov. 20.

The seven-day rolling average of daily new cases in Nebraska also decreased over the past two weeks, going from 40 new cases per day on June 6 to 31.14 new cases per day on Sunday.

Over the past two weeks, Nebraska reported 21.61 new cases per every 100,000 people in the state, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. The only states with lower rates of new cases over that period were Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, South Dakota and Vermont.

The number of people vaccinated for the coronavirus continues to slowly increase in the state. As of Friday, 63.4% of Nebraska’s population 18 and older had received at least one dose of a vaccine. That’s up from 63% the week before.

