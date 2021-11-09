Nebraska reports more COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska recorded a second straight week of increased COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations continued to creep up, prompting the state to resume daily updates on the virus.

The state reported 5,104 new virus cases last week to the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. That was up from 4,177 cases during the previous week, according to the Omaha World-Herald. Before that, cases had been flat or slightly falling for several weeks.

The seven-day rolling average of daily new cases in Nebraska has also increased over the past two weeks from 308.43 new cases per day on Oct. 24 to 861.14 new cases per day on Sunday.

The rate of Nebraska's case growth over the past week ranks fifth-highest in the country. All of the states in the upper Great Plains, including North and South Dakota, rank in the top 20 nationally in the rate of virus cases per capita.

Gov. Pete Ricketts said Monday the state would reinstate its daily virus dashboard website because the number of hospitalizations is on the rise. Previously, the state had scaled back to weekly updates on the virus statistics when hospitalizations were lower.

An average of 400 Nebraskans were hospitalized with COVID-19 during the past week, which was up from 386 the previous week. That number of COVID patients, combined with regular patients, continues to strain the state's hospitals.

The state also reported 26 deaths last week to give it a total of 3,001, according to the CDC data.

The percentage of Nebraskans who are fully vaccinated crept up again last week to 56.5% from 56.2% the week before.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Omaha World-Herald.