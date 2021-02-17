Nebraska rodeo coach injured by horse dies following surgery

McCOOK, Neb. (AP) — The head rodeo coach of Mid-Plains Community College in southwestern Nebraska unexpectedly died this week following his release from a hospital after he was injured by a horse.

Garrett Nokes, 45, died Sunday at his McCook home within days of being released from a hospital following emergency surgery for a head injury caused by a horse on his property the evening of Jan. 28, the school said in a news release.

Nokes sustained the injury after returning to his home in McCook after rodeo practice, the school said. He was taken to McCook Community Hospital, then flown to Kearney, where he underwent surgery and rehabilitation before being released last week.

Nokes was on the on the Oklahoma Panhandle State University’s first two national championship teams in 1997 and 1998. A member of the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association since 1996, Nokes had more than $740,000 in PRCA career earnings.