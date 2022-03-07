Nebraska Sandhills named largest intact temperate grasslands on planet

Nebraskans have always considered the Sandhills one of the state’s jewels.

Now a study by the University of Nebraska-Lincoln has underscored how significant that jewel is.

Work by UNL researchers Dirac Twidwell and Rheinhardt Scholtz has concluded that the Sandhills are Earth’s largest remaining intact, temperate grassland.

That’s probably a surprise to some because the Sandhills aren’t well-known outside the state, Twidwell said.

“While the Sandhills are recognized here, they haven’t gained the recognition internationally of other grasslands,” he said.

The duo’s research found that the Sandhills are among seven large-scale grasslands of any type that remain mostly intact. Another is in the Wyoming Basin, two others in Asia and one each in Africa, South America and Australia.

Of these, the Sandhills are the only region that doesn’t have an internationally focused conservation strategy, he said. That may be because the region lies wholly within one state and one country and doesn’t straddle borders requiring international cooperation.

The Sandhills, in northwest and north-central Nebraska, cover about a quarter of the state, and more than 90% of the land is privately owned.

One of the groups already working to protect the area is the rancher-led nonprofit Sandhills Task Force. The organization’s goal is to promote profitable ranching hand-in-hand with conservation, said Shelly Kelly, executive director.

Kelly said the key to success in the Sandhills is collaboration between ranchers and conservation organizations.

“Because we are ranchers, we have trust and credibility,” she said. “We’ve built partnerships.”

Her group and the UNL researchers identified the same major threat to the Sandhills: invasive eastern red cedar trees.

“It’s our number one threat,” Kelly said.

The seedy evergreens, often planted as windbreaks, spread rapidly. Eradicating them takes a major, year-after-year effort, Kelly said.

The UNL research distinguishes between types of grassland-like regions based on climate and vegetation.

Africa’s Serengeti, for example, is larger than the Sandhills, but it’s a savannah, not a grassland, Twidwell said. The Serengeti naturally supports trees, but trees are not a natural part of the Sandhills landscape.

Likewise, there are shrubby desert grasslands that are more intact than the Sandhills, but they aren’t found in a temperate climate, Twidwell said.

