Nebraska scrap tire business works to tame mountain of tires

ALVO, Neb. (AP) — The massive flammable mountain of scrap tires that had grown to more than twice the size allowed under state environmental rules in a small eastern Nebraska town now appears to be in compliance with the rules.

The Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy said a report released last week that B-Rose Tire Recycling of Alvo had made significant progress in coming into compliance with a Sept. 1 deadline to bring its inventory below 160,000 passenger tire equivalents, according to the Omaha World-Herald.

In April, the business signed a consent agreement with state regulators to drastically reduce its pile of shredded tires or face fines or other sanctions. By the middle of last year, the businesses pile of tires in the town halfway between Lincoln and Omaha had grown to as much as 323,228 passenger tire equivalents.