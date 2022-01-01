 Skip to main content
Nebraska seeking judgment against Oath Keepers militia group

Nebraska is seeking to collect $9,300 from the Oath Keepers militia group for not providing workers' compensation insurance for an employee in the state

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska is seeking to collect a $9,300 judgment from the Oath Keepers militia group for not providing workers' compensation for its only employee in the state.

The Oath Keepers is an anti-government group that has nearly 20 members charged in the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol.

The Nebraska Attorney General's office on Tuesday registered an earlier judgment against the group in Lancaster County District Court, the Lincoln Journal-Star reported.

Nebraska Workers’ Compensation Court Judge Dirk Block said that Oath Keepers and its president, E. Stewart Rhodes of Montana, did not appear at a hearing to provide proof of workers’ compensation insurance after it was canceled July 24, 2019.

The group paid one person $36,500 between July 2019 and March 2021 but did not provide the required insurance, according to the order.

The judge assessed a monetary penalty of $15 per day, adding up to $9,330.

