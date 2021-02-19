Nebraska seeks review of why prison population keeps growing

Ricketts said it's unlikely Nebraska will be able to cut its inmate numbers enough to close a prison, and he argued that the state still needs to build a new facility to replace the 152-year-old Nebraska State Penitentiary in Lincoln. But he said the review could help identify areas where the state can improve.

A 2015 review of Nebraska's prison system found that much of the overcrowding was driven by people who reoffended and ended up back in prison. The Council of State Governments, an outside group that worked with state officials, found that some inmates were being released before they had finished all of their rehabilitation and treatment programs, which made them more likely to violate their parole.

Nebraska Supreme Court Chief Justice Michael Heavican said the state's judicial branch has already changed some practices to try to divert more offenders into treatment programs as an alternative to prison. He said the state's judges and court employees were willing to look at other ideas as well.

“We want to be part of this study and this effort to see if we can do things better,” he said.

Sen. Steve Lathrop, the chairman of the Legislature's Judiciary Committee, said he suspects that state officials will have to use a combination of policy changes and building additional prison space to ease overcrowding.