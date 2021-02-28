Nebraska Sen. Sasse rebuked by state's Republican committee

Several other U.S. senators have also faced criticism from rank-and-file Republicans after last month’s impeachment vote. North Carolina Sen. Richard Burr, Louisiana Sen. Bill Cassidy and Pennsylvania Sen. Pat Toomey have all been rebuked by their respective state parties.

Sasse has said that Nebraska party activists were “hacked off” that he condemned Trump’s statements to a crowd just before the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol. He also defended his voting record in the Senate as one of the most conservative over the past six years.

In 2019, Sasse toned down his criticism of Trump when he was running for reelection against a pro-Trump primary challenger. Trump later endorsed Sasse, saying he had done a “wonderful job” representing Nebraska. But a year later, he called on Republicans to replace the senator after Sasse criticized him again.

Nebraska Secretary of State Bob Evnen told his fellow Republicans Saturday that he believes the resolution will be hard for Sasse to brush off and could make it hard for him to run again in the state.